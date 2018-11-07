NEWS NOW: How the new-look New Hanover County Board of Education could affect redistricting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - On News Now at 11 a.m. with WECT’s Scott Saxton, we’ll discuss the new-look New Hanover Board of Education and how it could affect redistricting.
Three Democrats - Stefanie Adams, Judy Justice and Nelson Beaulieu - were elected to the board Tuesday.
We’ll also be discussing Adoption Awareness Month,
And President Trump is expected to address the media at 11:30. We plan to carry the news conference live.
