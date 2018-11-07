New Surf City Bridge could open by December

SURF CITY, NC (WECT) - Construction of the new Surf City Bridge may be completed early, which means it could open in early December.
NC Department of Transportation spokesperson Steve Abbott said Wednesday the DOT is looking at possibly the first week of December to open the bridge, depending on the weather between now and then.
Earlier this year, DOT officials said the contracted completion date for the bridge is Sept. 25, 2019, but the contractor could earn $10,000 a day for each day the bridge is completed sooner with a maximum payout of $1 million (100 days).
The DOT increased the maximum number of days to 300 for a possible payout of $3 million.
"The contractor has demonstrated to the department that it is feasible to complete the bridge and open it to traffic sooner than the original contract limitations, at a financial cost," NCDOT Engineer Kevin Bowen in March. "And the department agreed to increase the incentive opportunity for the contractor to do so."
Conversely, the contractor would be penalized $10,000 for each day the project goes behind the original completion date of Sept. 25, 2019.
