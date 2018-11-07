McVicker wins Bladen County sheriff’s race

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Republican James McVicker won the Bladen County sheriff’s race, defeating Democratic challenger Hakeem Brown.
With 17 of 17 precincts reporting in the general election, McVicker received 55.5 percent of the votes compared to 44.4 percent for Brown. McVicker won the ballot count 6,930-5,543.
McVicker was the incumbent and has been sheriff for the past three and a half years. He has 45 years of law enforcement experience.
A Bladen County native, McVicker served in the Lumberton Police Department, and then was accepted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. McVicker said he would continue to provide school resource officers to schools in the area, and implement a program that requires deputies on patrol to drop in to schools or churches.
He beat fellow Republican Billy Ward in the primaries.
Brown, 28, served as a Bladen County deputy, a school resource officer from 2011-16 and then was the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles license and theft inspector for Bladen and Columbus counties. He currently serves in New Hanover County.
Brown beat fellow Democrat Gary Edwards in the primary election.
The vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed later this month.
