McMillian wins Columbus County District 1 Commissioner seat

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Democrat Jerome McMillian has won the Columbus County Commissioner District 1 seat. With 26 of 26 precincts reporting in the general election, McMillian received 76.9 percent of votes compared to 23.1 percent for Republican Randy Williams.
McMillian beat Amon McKenzie for the Democratic nomination in the primaries. McKenzie had held the position for 20 years.
McMillian, who won the ballot count 2,127-639, had never run for public office before the primary election. He was born and raised in Fair Bluff.
Born and raised in Fair Bluff, McMillian said he ran because he has ideas that can move the county forward, and attract more businesses and jobs to the area. He served as an officer in the St. Paul’s Police Department for 13 years, served in the National Guard and is a North Carolina State Trooper.
Williams said he was concerned Columbus County hasn’t made much headway in the past few decades, and he wants to bring more jobs and opportunities to the area. He was born and raised in Columbus County.
Williams, who has 34 years of experience working on infrastructure, and McMillian attended West Columbus High School together.
The vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed later this month.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.