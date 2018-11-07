Make the perfect Apple Pie this Thanksgiving

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - There’s no better way to end a Thanksgiving meal than with a perfect apple pie.
Mike Mullins, who founded Slice Pie Company with his daughter in Raleigh, joined us on WECT First at Four to share some tips and a recipe for the perfect pie. If you aren’t a baker, don’t worry - Slice Pie ships nationwide. The company’s creations are also available at Blue Moon Gift Shop in Wilmington.
Mike Mullins' Apple Pie:
Ingredients
1/2 cup vegetable shortening
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup cold water
Directions
Mix shortening, flour, salt together with a fork until crumbly. Add as much water as needed to hold together and mix lightly using fork.
Roll gently on a floured pastry cloth to about an inch larger than the pie plate. Fold in half. Lift to pie plate and unfold into pan. For a single-crust pie, trim with a small knife to about 1/2 inch beyond the rim. Pinch so the edge of the pie is raised from the rim.
Filling
1/4 cup of AP flour
5 cups of baking apples
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
3/4 cup sugar
Bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes.
