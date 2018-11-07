Laney’s Matt Sims named WECT Athlete of the Week

(Smist, John)
November 7, 2018 at 5:06 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 5:06 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Laney’s Matt Sims is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past weekend the senior ran for 155 yards and one touchdown on just 11 carries in the Buccaneers 34-14 win over Ashley.

Laney (4-6) closes out the regular season at home Friday night against Hoggard.

