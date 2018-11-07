Laney’s Matt Sims named WECT Athlete of the Week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Laney’s Matt Sims is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
This past weekend the senior ran for 155 yards and one touchdown on just 11 carries in the Buccaneers 34-14 win over Ashley.
Laney (4-6) closes out the regular season at home Friday night against Hoggard.
