Jones wins NC House District 46 race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Republican Brenden Jones has won the NC House District 46 Race. With 14 of 14 precincts reporting in the general election, Jones received 69.2 percent of the vote to Democrat Barbara Yates-Lockamy’s 30.8 percent.
Yates-Lockamy ran on the platform of education and increasing teacher pay. She served on the Columbus County Board of Education for eight years and 33 years of education experience.
Incumbent Jones grew up in Columbus County, lives in Tabor City and has been a small business owner for more than 15 years.
Jones won the ballot count 5,926-2,638.
During Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Matthew cleanup, Jones said, “Empowering local businesses in the midst of disaster recovery is vital to our success as a region.” He ran on keeping taxes low, fighting for rural transportation and supporting teachers.
Jones was the majority freshman whip and was elected to the District 46 seat in 2016. He ran for the same seat in 2014 and lost.
The seat serves Bladen, Columbus and Robeson counties.
The vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed later this month.
