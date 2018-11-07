Incumbent John Ingram re-elected as sheriff

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - With 26 of the 26 precincts reporting in the general election, Sheriff John Ingram beat challenger Charles Warren in the race for Brunswick County Sheriff.
Ingram has served as Brunswick County Sheriff since 2008. He beat out democratic challenger and former Brunswick County Commissioner Charles Warren with 73.6% of the vote.
Ingram joined the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in 1991 as a Patrol Deputy and worked his way through the ranks with the Warrant Division, Detective Division and Narcotics Division. He was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant of the Narcotics Division in 1999, and was the SWAT Team Commander for five years,
Warren spent 20 years working in law enforcement in the State of Connecticut and said his priority would be school safety.
The vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed later this month.
