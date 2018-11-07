Iler keeps District 17 House of Representatives seat

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - With 19 of 19 precincts reporting in the general election, Republican Frank Iler has been re-elected to House of Representatives from Brunswick County.
Iler faced off against Democratic candidate Tom Simmons in the race for House District 17 in Brunswick County.
Iler, who has held the District 17 seat since 2009, edged out county commissioner Pat Sykes for the Republican nomination for the House in District 17. Sykes, an incumbent member of the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners, posed a rare same party challenge to Iler in the primary.
Iler chairs the Transportation Committee, the Appropriations Transportation Committee, the Joint Legislative Transportation Oversight Committee, and the House Select Committee on North Carolina River Quality.
Simmons spent many years working as a teacher and assistant principal at schools across the region. Simmons has been a Brunswick County resident for nearly 50 years and currently serves as the vice president of education for the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina.
The vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed later this month.
