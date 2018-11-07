Grange wins tight race for NC House District 20

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Holly Grange edged Leslie Cohen to win the NC House District 20 seat, which covers the northern section of New Hanover County including Ogden, Kings Grant, Porters Neck, and Figure Eight Island.
Grange, the incumbent, defeated Democratic challenger Leslie Cohen 18,796-16,792 in the ballot count.
Grange won her second term after being appointed in August 2016 to replace Rep. Rick Catlin. Rep. Grange ran unopposed in 2016.
She is a 15-year veteran of the U.S. Army and now serves as director of community relations at Osprey Global Solutions and is the co-chairman of the House Select Committee on State River Quality.
Cohen moved to Wilmington in 2013 with her husband, Jeff, from the suburbs of Atlanta. According to her website, Cohen decided to run for office after the passage of HB2, which she says threatened the rights of her two adult children.
The vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed later this month.
