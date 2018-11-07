The focus is on GigTech, FinTech, HealthTech, Startups at this year’s Cucalorus Connect

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Cucalorus Festival is underway in Wilmington. This year, there are more than 60 events as part of the Connect portion of the popular festival.
The Connect schedule is organized into five tracks: GigTech, FinTech, HealthTech, Startups and the Community Brew.
The Community Brew focuses on social entrepreneurship, with a special nod to breweries, food justice in Southeastern North Carolina, a conversation about race and recovery in Wilmington in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
A Connect Pass for the whole week is $100. Tickets for individual events are available at CFCC Union Station, starting at $10.
