The focus is on GigTech, FinTech, HealthTech, Startups at this year’s Cucalorus Connect

There are 62 Cucalorus Connect events this year.
By Ashlea Kosikowski | November 7, 2018 at 5:56 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 5:56 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Cucalorus Festival is underway in Wilmington. This year, there are more than 60 events as part of the Connect portion of the popular festival.

RELATED: Countdown to Cucalorus

The Connect schedule is organized into five tracks: GigTech, FinTech, HealthTech, Startups and the Community Brew.

For this year’s #CucalorusConnect Conference, we’re over the MOONbeams to offer 5 tracks of excellence! 5. HealthTech...

Posted by Cucalorus Festival on Friday, November 2, 2018

The Community Brew focuses on social entrepreneurship, with a special nod to breweries, food justice in Southeastern North Carolina, a conversation about race and recovery in Wilmington in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

A Connect Pass for the whole week is $100. Tickets for individual events are available at CFCC Union Station, starting at $10.

For a complete schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.