First Alert Forecast: shower risk through Friday, much cooler and drier by the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Wednesday to you! After almost breaking a record high Tuesday, temperatures for the remainder of the week will be more seasonable with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. An unsettled weather pattern will also persist through the end of the week but a cool ridge of high pressure will offer dry and chilly air by the weekend. Please note the following in your First Alert Forecast:
- Generous cloud cover and periods of showers for your Thursday and Friday as a front stalls near the Cape Fear Region.
- A calm and chilly brand of sunshine and below average temperatures will arrive heading into the weekend. High temperatures will mainly be in the 60s, perhaps 50s while lows will drop into the 30s.
- Much of the area may see frosty conditions over the weekend with low dipping into the 30s in most backyards. Skies will be mainly clear for much of the weekend with a zero chance for shower development.
- Cool temperatures will stay the trend through next week with a low shower risk for the first half of the week and then drier to end the week.
