First Alert Forecast: rain chances continue, cold snap looms

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Here in the First Alert Forecast Center, we're featuring additional rain chances for the remainder of this week. We're also expecting the polar jet stream to buckle southward soon, so a dose of chilly and wintry weather is trending more likely over the weekend and perhaps also later next week. As you check out your 7-Day Planning Forecast, please pay special attention to the following highlights: