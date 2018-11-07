First Alert Forecast: rain chances continue, cold snap looms

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Here in the First Alert Forecast Center, we're featuring additional rain chances for the remainder of this week. We're also expecting the polar jet stream to buckle southward soon, so a dose of chilly and wintry weather is trending more likely over the weekend and perhaps also later next week. As you check out your 7-Day Planning Forecast, please pay special attention to the following highlights:
- Odds for rain will not distribute evenly across Wednesday and Thursday. Some periods will have much higher odds than others. Wednesday morning: near 10%. Wednesday afternoon: near 30%. Wednesday night: near 70%. Thursday morning: near 50%. Thursday afternoon: near 30%.
- Some spots in the Cape Fear Region got their first fall frost back on October 22, but most spots have, thus far, escaped frost-free. That may change by next week as one or more nights near or below 40 degrees appear possible between this weekend and next weekend.
