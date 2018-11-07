Down dogs will help UNCW students get back up

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Yoga helps heal your body and soul.
That’s why Yoga instructor Rebecca Warfield and her students in her PED 101 class at UNCW want to bring the hard-hit university together with a pay-what-you-can yoga class.
The donation-based class will raise money to help students at the university recover from Hurricane Florence. The university is helping Seahawks impacted by the storm through the College of Health and Human Services.
The class is Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. in the Burney Center’s Ballroom C on campus.
All are welcome. Visitors to the campus can park in spots marked for visitors for the class.
Participants are encouraged to bring yoga mats and wear comfortable clothing.
