Dips and cracks impacting new bridge in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The new bridge over Lord’s Creek, New Hanover County, is showing signs of settling just six months after it reopened.
The settling has caused dips in River Road approaching the bridge in both directions and small cracks on the bridge itself.
It’s not a surprise to NCDOT.
The dips are noticeable to drivers but Abbott confirms the bridge is safe to driver over. “But we also know the bridge has always been very safe because of the depth of the very deep foundation that was built upon."
“Some of our roads along the waterways have poor, compressible soils that extend very deep below the surface. It is difficult to predict how these soils will react when there is an existing road already there, such as this location, and we add a minimal amount of additional weight onto it to raise the elevation of the bridge.”
According to Abbott, late last month as a preventative measure a contractor injected soil stabilization foam under the roadway. Crews will also do some additional paving to smooth uneven areas.
The road itself is not washing out.
Crews will continue to monitor the roadway.
The bridge is a multi million dollar project that shut a section of River Road down for six months.
