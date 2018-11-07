Democrats to take control of the New Hanover Co. Board of Commissioners for the first time since the 1980s

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The last time Democrats controlled the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, Bill Clinton was still the governor of Arkansas, the walkman was the hit technology getting our children’s attention and we only had a handful of Halloween movies.
That was the 1980s. Now decades later, the board is set to turn blue once again as Democrats won both seats up for election Tuesday night.
With 100% of precincts reporting, incumbent Rob Zapple was the top vote getter, followed by Julia Olsen-Boseman. For Olsen-Boseman, it’s the return to a seat she held from 2000-04, before she moved on to serve in the NC Senate.
Zapple, 66, is a contractor and small business owner who will now serve his second term on the board.
Olsen-Boseman, an attorney, is no stranger to politics. As mentioned earlier, Boseman served on the board, before spending six years in Raleigh, representing the county in the Senate. Her victory knocks out incumbent Skip Watkins, a Republican, who was attempting to regain his seat on the board this election.
The flip of this seat results in a 3-2 majority for the Democrat Party. Olsen-Boseman said her first priority is to help install Zapple as the chair and current commissioner Jonathan Barfield as vice-chair for the board.
“Guess what we’re getting ready to do? We’re taking the gavel out of (current chairman) Woody White’s hand,” exclaimed Julia Olsen-Boseman to a crowd of supporters Tuesday night.
Eric Lytle, a financial adviser, finished fourth in the race.
