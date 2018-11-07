Congressman David Rouzer projected to win re-election to U.S. House

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Voters have punched tickets for several North Carolina congressional incumbents to return to Washington in January.
The Associated Press announced at 9:19 p.m. that Republican David Rouzer won re-election to U.S. House in North Carolina's 7th congressional district.
"I'm grateful for a great win," Rouzer said, commending his staff. "We have a tremendous team. They work really hard. This is as big of a victory for them as much as it is for me."
Rouzer said the win is a reflection that the district is supportive of changes that have been made over the past couple of years.
"We'll see what happens int he rest of the country," Rouzer said.
Rouzer held the majority vote over candidates Kyle Horton (D) and David Fallin.
All three Democrats in the delegation won re-election Tuesday. That includes G.K. Butterfield in the 1st District, David Price in the 4th and Alma Adams in the 12th. Price was first elected to Congress in 1986. Butterfield is the former Congressional Black Caucus chairman.
Republican members in favorable GOP districts also are getting additional two-year terms. They include Virginia Foxx in the 5th District, Mark Walker in the 6th, David Rouzer in the 7th, Patrick McHenry in the 10th and Mark Meadows in the 11th. Meadows leads the House Freedom Caucus. McHenry is the Republicans' chief deputy whip.
Third District GOP Rep. Walter Jones faced no ballot opposition Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.