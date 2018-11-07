Columbus County woman now charged with murder after man dies

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - A Columbus County woman is now facing murder charges after a man she allegedly assaulted died from injuries he sustained during the attack.
According to Major Alan May with the Whiteville Police Department, officers responded a report of a domestic disturbance at a home on Memory Twin Circle around 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 22 and found 79-year-old Lonzie Lee on the floor covered in blood.
Lee was airlifted from Columbus Regional to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he eventually succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Samantha Nicole Ferrari, 27, of Whiteville, was taken into custody and initially charged with aggravated assault but those charges were upgraded to murder following Lee’s death.
Ferrari remains in the Columbus County Jail under no bond for the murder charge.
Ferrari was an acquaintance of Lee, according to May.
