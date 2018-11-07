Coleman Barbour wins Whiteville City Board of Education at-large seat

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Coleman Barbour is projected to win the Whiteville City Board of Education member at-large seat.
With 8 of the 8 precincts reporting in the general election, Barbou received 2,912 votes compared to Elgin Collier who received 1,284 votes.
Barbour was the incumbent. He served four years on the board, and 40 years total in education — 10 in South Carolina and 30 in North Carolina.
Collier has a daughter who goes to Whiteville High School.
The vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed later this month.
