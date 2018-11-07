Cast and crew of one TV show says goodbye while a new show announces its title character

View this post on Instagram

Hello, You’ve been asking about Good Behavior for some time now and today I can give you an answer: It’s been a hell of a ride for Letty and Javier but today they say goodbye. Thanks so much to all of you for being there and support the show. It’s been an amazing experience. Thanks to a marvellous show runner, Chad Hodge, who trusted me from the very beginning. Thanks to all the directors, especially to Mikkel Norgaard who shared with us his beautiful Scandinavian sensibility and was able to see us and listen to us every step of the way. Thanks to a great writer, Blake Crouch who invented this characters. Thanks to the incredible crew from Wilmington N.C. Without them, their talent, effort, creativity and hospitality it would have been impossible to do the show. Thanks to the fans all over the world for enjoying and supporting the show. Thanks to Maria, Terry, Lusia, Joey, Anne, Todd and Nyles. And thanks to Michelle Dockery, one of the best coworkers an actor can have: generous , funny, enormously talented and always working hard for the good of the story. Thanks to you all.