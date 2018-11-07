Cast and crew of one TV show says goodbye while a new show announces its title character

Juan Diego Botto posted on Instagram about his time filming in Wilmington. (Source: juandiegobotto on Instagram) (Kosikowski, Ashlea)
By Ashlea Kosikowski | November 6, 2018 at 7:46 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 8:22 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - While some casts are saying goodbye, others are saying hello.

Swamp Thing, which begins filming next week in Wilmington, cast Derek Mears to play the title character, according to industry reports.

Mears is familiar with filming in Wilmington.

He played Moloch in FOX’s Sleepy Hollow, which filmed its first few seasons in the Port City.

Mears posted on Twitter that he’s thrilled to be part of the cast.

Swamp Thing also cast Andy Bean as Alec Holland; Holland is the biologist who becomes Swamp Thing.

Meantime, the cast of Good Behavior made the show’s cancellation official.

The TNT show, starring Michelle Dockery and Juan Diego Botto, filmed its first two seasons in Wilmington.

Botto posted about the news on Instagram, where he highlighted the talents of Wilmington’s film crews.

Hello, You’ve been asking about Good Behavior for some time now and today I can give you an answer: It’s been a hell of a ride for Letty and Javier but today they say goodbye. Thanks so much to all of you for being there and support the show. It’s been an amazing experience. Thanks to a marvellous show runner, Chad Hodge, who trusted me from the very beginning. Thanks to all the directors, especially to Mikkel Norgaard who shared with us his beautiful Scandinavian sensibility and was able to see us and listen to us every step of the way. Thanks to a great writer, Blake Crouch who invented this characters. Thanks to the incredible crew from Wilmington N.C. Without them, their talent, effort, creativity and hospitality it would have been impossible to do the show. Thanks to the fans all over the world for enjoying and supporting the show. Thanks to Maria, Terry, Lusia, Joey, Anne, Todd and Nyles. And thanks to Michelle Dockery, one of the best coworkers an actor can have: generous , funny, enormously talented and always working hard for the good of the story. Thanks to you all.

“Thanks to the incredible crew from Wilmington N.C.,” Botto posted. “Without them, their talent, effort, creativity and hospitality it would have been impossible to do the show.”

