Cast and crew of one TV show says goodbye while a new show announces its title character

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - While some casts are saying goodbye, others are saying hello.
Swamp Thing, which begins filming next week in Wilmington, cast Derek Mears to play the title character, according to industry reports.
Mears is familiar with filming in Wilmington.
He played Moloch in FOX’s Sleepy Hollow, which filmed its first few seasons in the Port City.
Mears posted on Twitter that he’s thrilled to be part of the cast.
Swamp Thing also cast Andy Bean as Alec Holland; Holland is the biologist who becomes Swamp Thing.
Meantime, the cast of Good Behavior made the show’s cancellation official.
The TNT show, starring Michelle Dockery and Juan Diego Botto, filmed its first two seasons in Wilmington.
Botto posted about the news on Instagram, where he highlighted the talents of Wilmington’s film crews.
“Thanks to the incredible crew from Wilmington N.C.,” Botto posted. “Without them, their talent, effort, creativity and hospitality it would have been impossible to do the show.”
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.