Carson Smith, Jr. beats John Johnson to win N.C. House District 16 race

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Carson Smith, Jr. will be the new representative for N.C. House District 16 after winning in the 2018 N.C. General Election.
Tuesday night’s results show that Smith (R) received received 62.5 percent of the votes over John Johnson (D).
Smith grew up and has lived in Pender County for most of his life. Previously, he served as Pender County Sheriff for 16 years before retiring to run for the N.C. House of Rep. He is focused on schools, protecting family farms, fighting the opioid crisis, and Voter ID, according to his campaign website.
Johnson is a Pender County native who graduated from Pender High School. He previously worked for 30 years with AT&T and is focused on education, jobs, healthcare, and the environment, according to his campaign website.
N.C. House District 16 covers Pender County and about one-third of Columbus County.
The incumbent, Rep. Bob Mueller (R) was appointed to the position in September 2017 after Rep. Chris Millis (R) resigned halfway through his term to spend more time with his family.
Note: Vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed later this month.
