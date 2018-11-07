Candidates stop by WECT to discuss Election Day victories

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - As has become tradition in this area, several winning candidates stopped by the WECT studio the morning after Election night to reflect on why they believe voters chose them.
Wednesday morning, we had visits from candidates for New Hanover County Commissioner, the New Hanover County Board of Education, and the N.C. House of Representatives.
For the first time since the 1980s, Democrats will control the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.
Incumbent Rob Zapple and fellow Democrat Julia Olson-Boseman were the top two vote-getters in this year’s election.
They both stopped by Wednesday and talked about their excitement about working together on the board.
“When I was a commissioner before, I was the only Democrat on a five-member board," Olson-Boseman said. “And this morning we wake up and we’re in the majority. It’s going to be an amazing time.
”Rob and I are going to meet and discuss what we’re going to do next for this county. The people of spoken very clearly that they were not happy the direction this county was going and we’re excited to lead the county in the right direction."
Three Democrats were elected to the New Hanover County Board of Educations Tuesday, and all were in the studio to talk with us Wednesday.
Judy Justice is a career educator, having worked for 8 years as a social studies teacher at Laney High School before going on to work as a principal and central office administrator in other parts of the state.
“I read the budget three months ago and I was shocked with the way money was being spent,” Justice said. “I fortunately have worked in central offices and have worked on budgets so that will be a starting spot. There’s money going into places that it doesn’t need to be. It needs to be going into the classroom instead of the administrative end."
Stefanie Adams has worked in the education field for 15 years.
“I’m very grateful for those who have served in their positions on the school board but it’s time for some innovated ideas,” Adams said, “It’s time for parents to be back on the board. I have a child in public school right now.”
Adams wants to see increased funding to help students who are battling mental and behavioral issues.
“It is so important that a child feels they have someone to reach out to,” Adams said. “A child doesn’t wake one morning and say ‘I’m going to shoot up a school.’ There are signs. There are indicators that they’re struggling. And right now we don’t have enough people to be able to recognize those. Our teachers have an immense workload educating our children every day so beyond that we need people to recognize the stress, the sadness. We need more counslors in our schools, more behavioral professionals.”
Nelson Beaulieu, an instructor at Cape Fear Community College, wants money set aside to help teachers with supplies so they don’t have to dip so deeply into their own pockets.
“We always talk a big game when it comes to education and then a lot of times we don’t put our money where our mouth is,” Beaulieu said. “A 500 stipend for every elementary school teacher to spend in the classroom as they see fit, that’s a small thing. But it’s big statement.”
Incumbent Holly Grange edged Leslie Cohen to win the NC House District 20 seat, which covers the northern section of New Hanover County.
Water contamination, in particular GenX, was a hot topic during this year’s races.
“GenX shouldn’t be in the water," Grange said. "Even if we don’t know what it does to humans, we don’t need it in the water. We don’t need to have these chemicals in our water. Knowing whats n our water is part of . Having the Department of Environmental Quality enforce the rules and enforce the permits that are given are the other part.”
