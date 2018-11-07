Butler set to win appointed seat

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Deb Butler is running to be elected to the seat she has served in since February of 2017.
With 100 percent of the precincts reporting in the general election, Deb Butler (D) took 76 percent of the vote, defeating Louis Harm (R) and Joseph D. Sharp (L).
The vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed later this month.
Butler was appointed to the seat after Susi Hamilton was appointed as secretary of natural and cultural resources by Governor Roy Cooper.
Butlers opponents have not been very active during this campaign. In fact, her republican opponent, Louis Harmati, has an inactive campaign according to the state board of elections and ethics enforcement, and her Libertarian opponent Joseph Sharp could not be reached for comment and has no current website or social media.
