Alan Cutler projected to be new Pender County Sheriff

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Alan Cutler is projected to win Pender County Sheriff in the 2018 N.C. General Election.
Tuesday night’s results show that Cutler (R) received 65.6 percent of the votes over Lawrence Fennell (D).
The incumbent, Carson Smith retired after 16 years on the job to run for N.C. House of Representatives, District 16.
Cutler retired in the fall of 2018 as a Trooper from the N.C. State Highway Patrol and has more than 30 years of experience in public service, according to his campaign website.
Fennell has worked with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years, according to his campaign website.
Cutler won in May’s primary election, beating out 6 other Republican candidates in a competitive race.
Fennell automatically advanced to Tuesday’s general election, because he was the only democratic candidate in the primary.
Note: Vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed later this month.
