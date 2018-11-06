Washington Redskins sign Jonathan Cooper

LANDOVER, MD (WECT) - The Washington Redskins have signed guard Jonathan Cooper to the team’s 53-man roster.
The former Hoggard High School standout was a first-round pick (seventh overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2013 NFL draft. Cooper, 28, hasn’t played this season. He was released by the San Francisco 49ers before the start of the season.
The Wilmington native has spent time with the Cardinals, Patriots, Browns, Cowboys, 49ers, and now Redskins.
