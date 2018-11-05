$15,000 reward being offered in case of kidnapped Lumberton teen

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTV) - The FBI is seeking help from the public in finding a Lumberton girl who was kidnapped on Monday morning in front of her home.
A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads investigators to 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar, the FBI announced during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Aguilar was outside waiting for her family to take her to school just before 7 a.m. when she was reportedly forced into a vehicle and kidnapped. It happened just outside her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park, off of Elizabethtown Road.
“We need to bring her home and we need to bring her home safe,” Shelley Lynch with the FBI said Tuesday.
A witness said a man dressed in all black with a yellow bandanna approached Aguilar as she waited outside and forced her into a relative’s vehicle that had been parked in the driveway. The stolen vehicle was last seen leaving the mobile park.
“I just want my daughter back with me. I’m here waiting for you. I love you and only care about you. And I don’t have anything against whoever did this to you. I just want you back,” Lynch read in a message from the girl’s mother.
A neighbor called 911 around 6: 54 a.m. after a relative ran over and asked for help.
Tuesday, the FBI announced they were conducting a road block along Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton and showing Aguilar’s missing poster - hoping to find someone who may know something about the girl’s disappearance.
The poster is being shown in both English and Spanish.
The SUV being sought in the case is a green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984. It is registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, S.C.. The paint on the hood of the vehicle is peeling and there is a Clemson sticker on the rear window.
An Amber Alert was issued for Aguilar and Lumberton Police and the FBI are actively investigating the kidnapping.
Hania is described as a Hispanic female who is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 126 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.
Investigators with the Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, FBI Agents, and SBI agents are currently following nearly 50 leads. Additional resources from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and other agencies will be joining the investigation.
