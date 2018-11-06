Officials: Ballot troubles at some North Carolina polls

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina officials say high humidity is to blame after receiving reports that ballots in some precincts can’t be fed through tabulators, but they stress that all ballots will be counted.
The State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement said in a news release Tuesday that it received reports that ballots can’t be fed through tabulators in some precincts in Wake County and elsewhere. Officials say such ballots are stored securely in “emergency bins” and will be tabulated as soon as possible.
Officials also announced the state board will meet Tuesday afternoon to consider the Columbus County Board of Elections' request to extend voting hours at a precinct where workers didn't have the correct ballot when polls opened.
