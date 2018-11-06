Need a ride to the polls? Organizations and companies offering free and reduced rate rides

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Ride-sharing apps and local organizations are working to get voters to the polls on Election Day.
New Hanover County
The Women Organizing for Wilmington (WoW!) plan to contact women who have not voted and help get them to the polls if necessary.
WoW! President Lynn Shoemaker said they will be calling single women and mothers Tuesday in addition to using the VoteWithMe app to contact their social media friends who have yet to vote.
“If someone needs assistance with ordering a free Uber or Lyft, WoW! will order one for them,” Shoemaker said.
Brunswick County
Republicans and Democrats in Brunswick County are both working to get voters to the polls.
The Brunswick County Republican Party will have volunteers stationed throughout the county to bring residents to precincts. Anyone needing a ride should call 910-754-4011.
“It is a big day tomorrow. We expect it to be pretty busy," Brunswick County Republican Party Chairman Rich Leary said. "We have volunteers that are spread out across the county, north, southeast, etc., so if anybody needs a ride to the polls they can call Brunswick County GOP headquarters and request it. We have volunteers there all day long.”
Leary talked about the importance of getting both sides to the polls.
“This election is amazing. It’s what we call a blue moon election in North Carolina," Leary said. "We thought it would be a lot less than this, but we’re surpassing 2014 and we’re approaching 2016 presidential levels so it’s quite a turnout.”
The Brunswick County Senior Democrats are also sponsoring rides to the polls. The group says 50 volunteers will provide rides to anyone in the county. If you are in need of a ride to the polls, call 910-523-0503 on Election Day.
Brunswick County Senior Democrat member Wesley Brown discussed the magnitude of the election with WECT’s Jon Evans on News Now Monday.
“The most consequential election of our lifetime,” Brown said. “Though I am a Democrat, I believe every voice should be heard and that’s the effort we’re going to make. We’re going to make every vote that we can get accounted for in Brunswick County.”
Brown also challenged those who believe their vote does not make a difference.
“I haven’t been able to figure out why. But I know I charge anyone in my family, my friends, I personally go to each one, call each one, tell them to call their friends, their family to get out to vote," Brown said. "I do believe it’s because they really don’t believe their vote counts. It will count in this election.”
Ride-sharing services
Ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft will also help people get out and vote on Election Day.
Uber is offering $10 off a single ride to the polls on the most affordable Uber option available. To take advantage of this deal, the latest version of the app is needed in addition to promotional code VOTE2018.
Lyft is offering 50 percent or up to $5 off rides to all voters, as well as free rides to specific communities that face transportation obstacles. Enter your zip code here to receive a discount code.
