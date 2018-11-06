Michael Jordan helps Willie Stargell Foundation purchase mobile dialysis unit

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington native and NBA legend Michael Jordan is making a donation to the Willie Stargell Foundation for the purchase of a mobile kidney dialysis unit, the organization recently announced.
The life-saving machine will be utilized by the New Hanover Regional Medical Center for patients in need of treatment during natural disasters, such as hurricanes.
"We are very thankful for Michael’s generous gift to the Willie Stargell Foundation and for his tremendous support of our ongoing efforts to assist patients living with kidney disease,” said Margaret Weller-Stargell, president of the Willie Stargell Foundation.
“We all must recognize the needs of others and work diligently to find solutions," added Bob Lebda, co-chair of the Willie Stargell Foundation, about Jordan’s donation,
Jordan’s donation comes in advance of the 16th Annual Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational, which takes place Nov. 9-11. More than 50 celebrities will attend the event, which raises money to help local people living with kidney disease. The event’s auction dinner will be held Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Country Club of Landfall.
Willie Stargell, a former player for the Pittsburgh Pirates and member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, died from kidney failure in 2001. His widow, Margaret Weller-Stargell, started the Willie Stargell Foundation in his honor.
For more information on the foundation and the invitational, click here.