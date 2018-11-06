Longtime commissioner reflects on decades of service

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Several candidates are making a final push for voters to get to the polls, but one county leader won’t be campaigning for the first time in two decades.
Amon McKenzie has served as a Columbus County Commissioner for 20 years. He’s currently the chairman of the board. McKenzie lost in the May Democratic primary to newcomer Jerome McMillian
McKenzie says he still plans to go to the polls tomorrow night to see who wins.
“I intend to leave just like I came and the first day I came and leave on the last day working for the citizens of the county and that’s the attitude we should have because people gave me the privilege of being here for over two decades and I consider that an honor,” he said.
McKenzie told his fellow commissioners and the crowd at Monday’s meeting, “I’ll never forget you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
“It has been the experience of a lifetime because I have an experience that I know will last me for a lifetime. You cannot anticipate what you are going to encounter when you come on one of these boards,” he said.
McMillian will face off against Republican Randy Williams to fill McKenzie’s seat in District 1.
Next meeting on Nov. 19 will be McKenzie’s last, but he still plans to help leaders if he can.
