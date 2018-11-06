LIVE: Authorities to give update on kidnapped NC girl

LUMBERTON, NC (WECT) - Federal and state authorities are expected to provide an update in the search for a missing 13-year-old Lumberton girl after a stolen SUV used in her abduction was located Thursday morning.
The news conference is expected to start around 3:30 p.m.
Authorities said the green Ford Expedition was discovered just before 8 a.m. Thursday off Quincey Drive in Lumberton. Law enforcement continues to search for Hania Aguilar.
Officials said Monday morning, Aguilar was outside her home waiting to be driven to school by a relative when she was kidnapped
