LIVE: Authorities to give update on kidnapped NC girl

Suspect SUV caught on surveillance photo moments after kidnapping of teen girl (FBI)
November 6, 2018 at 3:45 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 3:03 PM

LUMBERTON, NC (WECT) - Federal and state authorities are expected to provide an update in the search for a missing 13-year-old Lumberton girl after a stolen SUV used in her abduction was located Thursday morning.

The news conference is expected to start around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities said the green Ford Expedition was discovered just before 8 a.m. Thursday off Quincey Drive in Lumberton. Law enforcement continues to search for Hania Aguilar.

Officials said Monday morning, Aguilar was outside her home waiting to be driven to school by a relative when she was kidnapped

