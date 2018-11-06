Go on board beautiful boats during Yachtventure

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - An event gives you the opportunity to go on board some of the most fabulous yachts on our waterways.
Yachtventure is Saturday, Nov. 10 at Bradley Creek Marina. The event is the Children’s Museum of Wilmington’s largest fundraiser.
This is the eighth year for the event, which boasts an unforgettable evening on the water. Visitors can tour some of the finest yachts around, while enjoying music from Rob Ronner, food from Sawmill Catering and special limited edition brews from Edward Teach Brewing.
Bidding is already open on silent auction items.
For tickets and more, visit this website.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.