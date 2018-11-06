First Alert Forecast: warm with a storm risk Election Tuesday, much cooler Veterans Day weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hello on this Election Tuesday! Here in the First Alert Forecast Center, we're monitoring the approach of a breezy cold front that could spark a couple of storms today - so thanks for staying alert! We're also anticipating the arrival of a chillier cold front - and the potential for a more significant temperature roll-back - for Veterans Day weekend. As you check out your 7-Day Planning Forecast, please pay special attention to the following highlights:
- Tuesday’s forecast high of near 80 degrees is well above Wilmington’s average high for November 6: 71. The Port City’s record high temperature for November 6 - 83, set in 2003 - ought to be at least challenged.
- Any storms that manage to slip in from the west could pack a locally gusty punch late Tuesday. The NWS' Storm Prediction Center categorizes most of the Cape Fear Region in a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather zone.
- Morning low temperatures could sink to frosty levels this weekend and, perhaps even more likely, next week. Right now, for example, Sunday morning’s forecast for Wilmington is lower 40s - implying the possibility of 30s.
