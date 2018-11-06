First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid Election Day, Cool and dry Veterans Day Weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Election Day Tuesday to you! Overall a good afternoon to get out to the polls today, however, you might want to grab an umbrella just in case. A cold front moving in from the west will bring us the chance for some isolated showers and storms this evening. Behind that some cooler, more seasonable temperatures but then ANOTHER cold front will move through Veterans Day Weekend cooling us down even more into the low 60s!
Some key points in your forecast:
- Tuesday’s forecast high of near 80 degrees is well above Wilmington’s average high for November 6: 71. The Port City’s record high temperature for November 6 - 83, set in 2003 - ought to be at least challenged.
- Any storms that manage to slip in from the west could pack a locally gusty punch late Tuesday. The NWS' Storm Prediction Center categorizes most of the Cape Fear Region in a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather zone.
- Morning low temperatures could sink to frosty levels this weekend and, perhaps even more likely, next week. Right now, for example, Sunday morning’s forecast for Wilmington is lower 40s - implying the possibility of 30s.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.