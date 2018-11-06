First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid Election Day, Cool and dry Veterans Day Weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Election Day Tuesday to you! Overall a good afternoon to get out to the polls today, however, you might want to grab an umbrella just in case. A cold front moving in from the west will bring us the chance for some isolated showers and storms this evening. Behind that some cooler, more seasonable temperatures but then ANOTHER cold front will move through Veterans Day Weekend cooling us down even more into the low 60s!