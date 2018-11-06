FEMA presentation on Florence relief coming up Wednesday; debris pickup continues

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - An informational meeting on Hurricane Florence disaster relief will be held Wednesday at the Northeast Public Library at 1241 Military Cutoff Road.
At 6 p.m., FEMA officials will gather in the Oleander Room to share information on how to apply for disaster assistance and steps to take after applying. A representative from the Small Business Administration will also be on hand.
Access to the Oleander Room is available through the side entrance of the building facing Military Cutoff Road.
Debris removal
City of Wilmington crews are working on a second and final pass to collect vegetative debris left behind by Florence. Officials expect the second pass to be complete by Nov. 20.
Check this map for daily updates on vegetative debris pickup.
The second and final pass for construction debris will begin Monday. All construction/furniture debris should be placed at the curb by Sunday.
Check this map for daily updates on construction/furniture debris pickup.
Some tips for debris collection:
- Do not burn yard debris.
- Place leaves, pine cones, etc., in containers or bags.
- Don't put debris under power lines or park vehicles in front of debris piles.
- Separate construction/furniture debris from vegetative debris.
