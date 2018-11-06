Duncan Hines recalls several cake mixes due to salmonella risk

(RNN) - With health officials investigating five cases of illness from Salmonella that may be linked to Duncan Hines cake mix, the company is voluntarily recalling four mix varieties.
Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix is under recall after a retail sample of the product tested positive for Salmonella. The company’s Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti and Classic Yellow mixes are also being recalled out of an abundance of caution.
Officials with the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are investigating five cases of illness caused by Salmonella, which may be linked to the products.
Several of the affected individuals reported consuming a cake mix prior to becoming ill, according to the press release.
The four cake mixes covered by the recall were distributed for retail sale in the United States. They are all 15.25 ounces and have best by dates between March 7, 2019, and March 13, 2019.
Specific information on the products is as follows:
- 15.25-ounce Duncan Hines Classic White Cake with a product UPC of 644209307500 and best if used by dates between March 7, 2019, and March 13, 2019 – excluding March 11
- 15.25-ounce Duncan Hines Classic Yellow Cake with a product UPC of 644209307494 and best if used by dates between March 9, 2019, and March 13, 2019 – excluding March 11
- 15.25-ounce Duncan Hines Classic Butter Golden Cake with a product UPC of 644209307593 and best if used by dates between March 7, 2019, and March 9, 2019
- 15.25-ounce Duncan Hines Signature Confetti Cake with a product UPC of 644209414550 and best if used by dates of March 12, 2019, and March 13, 2019
Those who purchased the mixes are encouraged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. A replacement coupon can be requested on the Duncan Hines website.
Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.
Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.
Duncan Hines is also reminding people not to eat raw batter, to follow baking instructions and clean their hands, work surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw batter.
Some of those who have reported illnesses may have eaten raw or not baked cake mixes.
Cake mixes can be made with ingredients such as eggs or flour which can carry risks of bacteria that are rendered harmless by baking, frying or boiling.
Anyone with questions about the recall should call Duncan Hines Consumer Care at 1-888-299-7646 or visit the company’s website.
