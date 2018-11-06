Consider This: ‘Tis the season of giving

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - As the calendar turns to November, we’re officially entering the season of giving.
You will have many opportunities in the next several weeks to find a way to help out your neighbor. This week, the annual Coats for the Coatless drive is underway, as Hangers Dry Cleaners is cleaning gently used coats donated for distribution through the Salvation Army.
The annual Holiday Smiles Toy Drive and Weller’s Wheels collections began as well. And you may have already seen those bell ringers outside local stores this past weekend.
But Consider This: With so many of our neighbors still starting the long process of recovering from Hurricane Florence, the need is greater than ever.
If you have the means, the time, or even the talent to do something that makes a difference, I encourage you to find a way to contribute this holiday season. Even the smallest of kind gestures can go a long way in letting those in less fortunate situations know that this community cares.
