COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Town Creek Elementary teacher wants potter’s wheel visual arts classes

WINNABOW, NC (WECT) - This week’s Community Classroom features the project of a teacher at Town Creek Elementary.
Ms. Rain Jirak teaches visual arts and would like a potter’s wheel for her students. She posted her project on the Donors Choose website. Donors Choose is a national online charity that helps teachers fund their projects.
Potter’s wheels are revolving disks used to create ceramic objects out of clay. If Jirak’s project is funded, it will be the first potter’s wheel at Town Creek.
Jirak says she had to ask for donations because the wheels are expensive.
“Even the cheapest potter’s wheel is about a $1,000 to $1,200, so I signed up for the least expensive one I could get, and I put it on social media," Jirak says. "I’ve raised over half of what I need, but I still need about $500 to $600 to finish the fundraiser so I can get the wheel.”
Jirak says the wheels allow students to use their minds outside of books.
“Especially for those kids who might not be your A or B students,” she says. “Sometimes your kids who struggle are the ones who who create really creative pieces.”
If you would like to donate to Jirak’s project, click here.
