Casting call: ‘Swamp Thing’ in need of recurring extras

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A new streaming series that will start filming in the Wilmington area this month is looking for teens and adults to be paid extras.
According to the Southern Casting Call, filming for Swamp Thing begins Tuesday, November 13. The show is casting for several paid extra parts, including recurring roles on the series.
The first scene will include a large community with many townspeople. The series is in need of men and women, any ethnicity, ages 15 to 70s to portray everything from the town’s politicians to local fishermen.
Casting agents are also looking for people for police officer-type roles and firefighters.
Anyone interested in becoming an extra for the series should keep an eye on the TW Cast & Recruit Facebook page for instructions on how to submit for each specific role.
General submissions should be sent to SwampThingBG@TWCastAndRecruit.com, subject line General Submission and MUST INCLUDE ALL of the following to be considered for extra work on Swamp Thing:
- 2 Recent Pictures (Head Shot and Body Shot)
- Name
- Age
- Location
- Height
- Weight
- Shirt Size
- Jacket Size (if applicable)
- Pant Size (L and W, if applicable)
- Dress Size (if applicable)
- Shoe Size
- Color, Make, Model (Year) of Vehicle, (Browning Points if you include a photo)
- List of Any Tattoos or Piercings
In addition to extras, the casting company is also looking for several stand-ins.
Earlier this year, we learned the production selected Wilmington as its filming location, providing a much-needed spark to the film industry here. The HULU pilot, Reprisal, recently wrapped production.
Swamp Thing follows the story of CDC researcher Abby Arcane, who while investigating a deadly swamp-borne virus, bonds with scientist Alec Holland. Holland is tragically taken from her but Abby then discovers the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.
Swamp Thing will be available exclusively on DC Entertainment’s new subscription video service, DC Universe.
James Wan, who directed The Conjuring, which was filmed in Wilmington in 2012, is the executive producer on the project.
According to Deadline, Virginia Madsen was recently cast in the show. She will star alongside Crystal Reed, who was cast as Abby.
Filming is expected to last until May.
For more information about the series, click here.
