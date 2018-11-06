Appeals court upholds man’s conviction in presumed death of his coworker

“This was about getting justice for Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk," District Attorney Ben David, who prosecuted the case against Bradley, said on Tuesday. "We knew that when the jury convicted him on second-degree murder that this was going to be a fight on appeal. Keep in mind where we are, we never found (her body), we never found a murder weapon, we never located a crime scene, and the Court of Appeals just unanimously upheld (Bradley’s) conviction.”