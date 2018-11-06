Appeals court upholds man’s conviction in presumed death of his coworker

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington man convicted in the presumed death of his coworker and love interest received a fair trial, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled.
Following a two-week trial in June of last year, a jury found James Bradley, 56, guilty of second-degree murder in the disappearance of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, who was last seen on April 5, 2014. Judge Paul Jones sentenced Bradley to 30 to 37.5 years in prison.
The jury reached that verdict despite the state having no physical evidence of Van Newkirk’s death; investigators have yet to find her body, a crime scene, or a weapon used in the presumed killing. To overcome those obstacles, the state relied on circumstantial evidence surrounding Van Newkirk’s disappearance to establish guilt.
Also used as evidence were details of his first-degree murder conviction in the 1988 killing of his 8-year-old stepdaughter, the murder of another missing woman, Elisha Tucker, whose body was discovered during the search for Van Newkirk, and two supernatural horror stories Bradley wrote while in prison. The admission of this evidence was the basis of Bradley’s appeal, in which he claimed its inclusion prevented a fair trial because it was “excessive and emotionally charged.”
In its ruling, which was released on Tuesday, the appeals court determined Bradley did not establish that, absent the challenged evidence, the trial would have yielded a different result.
“Accordingly, we find no prejudicial error in the judgment entered upon (Bradley’s) conviction of second-degree murder,” the ruling states.
In reaching that conclusion, the three-judge panel examined the legality of the evidence’s admission under Rule 404(b), which allows evidence of a defendant’s prior crime or bad act to be admitted “as long as it is relevant to any fact or issue other than the defendant’s propensity to commit the crime.”
“This was about getting justice for Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk," District Attorney Ben David, who prosecuted the case against Bradley, said on Tuesday. "We knew that when the jury convicted him on second-degree murder that this was going to be a fight on appeal. Keep in mind where we are, we never found (her body), we never found a murder weapon, we never located a crime scene, and the Court of Appeals just unanimously upheld (Bradley’s) conviction.”
David added the appeals court’s unanimous ruling strengthens the state’s case against Bradley in Tucker’s murder, in which the state will be seeking the death penalty.
“We plan to fully educate this jury, that will be deciding the life or death of James Bradley, about who he is,” David said.
The Tucker case is set to go to trial in January.
