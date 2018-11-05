Yoga studio owner ‘shattered and horrified’ by shooting

This undated photo provided by Leon County Sheriff’s Office shows Scott Paul Beierle. Two people were shot to death and five others wounded at a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Fla., by Beierle, a gunman who then killed himself, authorities said. The two slain Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, included a student and faculty member at Florida State University, according to university officials. (Leon County Sheriff’s Office via AP) (AP)