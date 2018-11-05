WPD looking for suspects in Lowe’s larcenies

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects it says were involved in separate thefts at a home improvement store.
According to a tweet from the WPD, the larcenies took place at the Lowe’s Home Improvement on S. College Road.
One man allegedly stole a generator while the second is accused of taking a drill set.
Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.
