WPD looking for suspects in Lowe’s larcenies

WPD looking for suspects in Lowe’s larcenies
The man in the left photo allegedly stole a generator while the man in the right photo is accused of taking a drill set from a Lowe's Home Improvement in Wilmington. (Source: WPD)
By Jim Gentry | November 5, 2018 at 9:35 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 9:37 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects it says were involved in separate thefts at a home improvement store.

According to a tweet from the WPD, the larcenies took place at the Lowe’s Home Improvement on S. College Road.

One man allegedly stole a generator while the second is accused of taking a drill set.

Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.