Water main leak forces change of New Hanover Co. polling location

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A water main leak at the Northeast Regional Library has forced a polling location change.
In the building at 1241 Military Cutoff Road, voters should go to the Oleander Room instead of the Paynter Room. The water main leak occurred Monday.
Parking is available at the library and voters are asked to enter the side entrance to the building. Signs will be posted to assist voters.
For more information on polling places, voting options, and other election-related matters, visit the New Hanover County Board of Elections website or call 910-798-7330.
