Tips for voters before heading to the polls on Election Day

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Voters will head to the polls Tuesday morning for mid-term elections. The State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement is offering tips ahead of Election Day.
Polls in North Carolina are scheduled to open at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m. Those in line at 7:30 p.m. will still be allowed to cast a ballot. Voters should also consider the possibility of longer lines before and after normal business hours.
Results will begin posting at 7:30 and can be viewed here.
About 2,700 precincts will be open across the state Tuesday. A list of assigned polling locations can be found here.
Voters needing assistance at the polls may ask for help from a poll worker. Those who are unable to enter the building can vote curbside.
The State Board asks that all voters respect the right of others to participate in the election. Intimidating any voter is a crime and should be reported immediately. Election incidents can be reported to the State Board here.
If a voter is notified that their name is not on the voter list, they can request a provisional ballot. The status of a provisional ballot can be checked here.
Same-day registration will not be available on Election Day.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.