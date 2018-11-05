Southport police to resume patrolling city today

“Since my first day on the job I’ve been busy meeting with staff, citizens and starting to go through the Office,” Coring said in the post. “A lot of citizens have asked, ‘When are our guys going to be back?’ We have a lot to do moving forward and we will be focusing on community policing efforts as well as some other areas. I am very appreciative as are many citizens for the support we’ve received from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office under the direction and support of Sheriff John Ingram. I’m excited to serve as your Chief of Police and for the future of the Southport Police Department.”