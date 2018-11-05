SBA loan deadline extended; Business Recovery Center relocates

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WECT) - The deadline to apply for Small Business Administration loans for physical damages caused by Hurricane Florence between Sept. 7 and Sept. 29 has been extended to Thursday, Dec. 13.
The Business Recovery Center at the Old Columbus County Board of Elections Building located on 50 Legion Drive in Whiteville has now been moved to the Columbus County Community Farmers Market, located at 132 Government Complex Road.
The new location opens Monday, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m., and operates Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SBA representatives at the Center can provide information about disaster loans, answer questions and assist businesses in completing the SBA applications.
The low-interest loans are available to businesses, homeowners and renters who suffered losses from Florence.
You can find out how to apply for disaster loans here.
