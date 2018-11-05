Salvation Army opens additional Angel Tree sign up location for hurricane devastated area

ATKINSON, NC (WECT) - The Salvation Army added another location for people to apply for the annual Christmas Angel Tree this year.
Due to all the devastation in our area from Hurricane Florence they wanted to give more opportunities for people to apply for things they need and want for Christmas this year.
In previous years they have only had a site for people to apply in Wilmington.
They partnered with the Atkinson Baptist Church in Pender County and were open until 3 Monday afternoon.
“We have never had the opportunity to do so because this is the first time probably the worst disaster that this community has seen,” said church pastor and Atkinson Mayor, Ken Smith. “I’m hoping maybe in the years to come, Salvation Army will look at Pender County and Atkinson and the western county any maybe partner with us again.”
An official with the Salvation Army said they already have 2,700 children from our area signed up to have angels on the tree this year.
That number is up from 2,300 hundred last year and they are not even done taking applications this year.
“It makes me feel great,” Gerry Roggemann with the Salvation Army said. “You love children all year long but Christmas is just a little bit special and it just feels good when you know that you’re helping someone.”
The first Angel Tree of the season will go up in Independence Mall this weekend.
People who applied for the Angel Tree at the church will be able to collect gifts from the Atkinson Baptist Church as well when they come in later in December.
