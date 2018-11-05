Port City Super Girls registration now underway

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Registration for the third annual Port City Super Girls academy is now open.
The Wilmington Police Department created Port City Super Girls in 2016 as a community outreach and gang prevention program. Officials said young women are often used by gang leaders to help carry out illegal activities.
“Super Girls empowers young women to make positive choices, culminating with a free four-day retreat at Camp Kirkwood April 15-18,” said WPD spokeswoman Jennifer Dandron.
Limited to 50 participants, the on-site academy challenges young women 12-18 years old to explore innovative career paths, receive instruction on financial literacy and violence prevention and intervention. An interactive curriculum led by female WPD officers will be offered along with extra-curricular activities to include, sports, health and fitness.
The deadline to apply is Nov. 30. Those interested can apply here.
Who can apply? Girls 12-18 years of age who are residents of New Hanover, Brunswick, or Pender counties. Applicants also can’t have extensive behavior issues or any pending charges.
For more information, contact the WPD Public Affairs office at wpdpublicaffairs@wilmingtonnc.gov.
