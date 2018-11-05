PLAID PACK: GI cancers deadly if not caught early

"Once the cancer starts to spread outside the diseased organ, say the stomach, the small bowel, the liver or the pancreas, that's becoming a regional disease and usually that's a Stage Three disease,” says Dr. Michelle Fillion, a surgical oncologist at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. “Stage Four is when the cancer has spread throughout the entire abdomen or the rest of the body and these are the most advanced and they are usually going to be terminal."