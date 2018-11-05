Parole granted for man who served more than 30 years for sex offenses

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man who received a life sentence after being convicted on sex offenses has been granted parole after more than 30 years in prison.
The State of North Carolina Post Release Supervision & Parole Commission announced Wednesday that parole has been granted for Eddie Smith.
As part of the agreement, Smith will be released on parole on Oct. 25, 2021.
On June 24, 1987, Smith was convicted in New Hanover County of first-degree sexual offense and several other charges in a Nov. 25, 1986 incident.
During his time in prison, Smith has been cited for 10 infractions – for offenses ranging from rioting and disobeying orders to substance possession and profane language, prison records show.
North Carolina’s current sentencing law eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. Since Smith’s conviction occurred under previous sentencing guidelines, his case was required to be considered for parole.
